WINNER: Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold On Jersey Shore

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for a million bucks was sold on the Jersey Shore.

The ticket from the Friday, Jan. 22 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on Route 88 in Brick.

A Michigan Lottery ticket won the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, with an estimated cash value was $776.6 million.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 04, 26, 42, 50, and 60. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Ten tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold across New Jersey.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 236 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Fifteen of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 389,264 other New Jersey players took home $1,455,848 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 11 p.m.

