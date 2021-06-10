WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In New Jersey

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million was sold in New Jersey.

A ticket matching all five white balls for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Adriano’s Liquors on N. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 07, 11, 18, 30, and 36. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $60 million, and the next drawing will be held Friday, Oct. 8.

