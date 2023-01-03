Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K

Jon Craig
Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt
Jackpocket/Utopia Deli on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 30, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt in Passaic County.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $785 million

The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 30, drawing were: 01, 03, 06, 44 and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

