Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Man Hospitalized In Mall Fall
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Acme
Acme Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Lottery player won $10,000 in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, March 11, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

That ticket was purchased at Acme #4932, 616 Newman-Springs Road in Lincroft, Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 11, drawing were: 24, 28, 39, 44, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.