WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, April 15, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The prize was worth $10,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jersey Bagel & Food Mart, 609 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, April 15, drawing were: 04, 17, 20, 46, and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.