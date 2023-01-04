Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Man, 19, Wounded By Gunfire In Englewood, Shooter Sought
News

WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At Liquor Store

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Canal's Discount Liquor Mart
Canal's Discount Liquor Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 3, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at Canal’s Discount Liquor Mart, 10 West Route 70, Marlton in Burlington County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, January 3, drawing were: 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot rolls to $940 million for the next drawing to be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 11 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.