WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K At Deli

Jon Craig
Swartswood Deli
Swartswood Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, March 10, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball winning the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased at Swartswood Deli, 911 Newton Swartswood Road, Newton in Sussex County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 10, drawing were: 09, 20, 59, 60, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 05, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

