WINNER: Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In NJ

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in New Jersey.

A ticket matching all five white balls for Friday’s drawing was sold at Dover BP on Route 46 East in Dover, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 11, 16, 23, 24, and 30. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $1,000,000 second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $53 million, and the next drawing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15.

