WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold On Jersey Shore

A third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold in Ocean County.

The ticket from the Dec. 3 Mega Millions drawing is good for $10,000.

It was purchased at Country Farms #1 off Route 70 West and Whitesville Road in Toms River.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 22, 45, 48, 58, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

Ten New Jersey players also matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $2,500.

In addition, 25,909 other players in the state lottery took home $133,840 in prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000.

