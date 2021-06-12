Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds Charge Bergen Drug Company Owner With Embezzling $3.9M
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold On Jersey Shore

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Store Where Winning Ticket Was Sold
Store Where Winning Ticket Was Sold Photo Credit: Google Maps

A third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold in Ocean County.

The ticket from the Dec. 3 Mega Millions drawing is good for $10,000.

It was purchased at Country Farms #1 off Route 70 West and Whitesville Road in Toms River.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 22, 45, 48, 58, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05.

Ten  New Jersey players also matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $2,500.

In addition, 25,909 other players in the state lottery took home $133,840 in prizes ranging from $2 to $1,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.