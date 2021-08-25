Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PD: Violent Ex-Con Crashes On Route 17, Fights Pursuing Paramus Officers
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Cape May County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Acme in Ocean City
Acme in Ocean City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Cape May County.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 17, 18, 26, 52, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The ticket was sold at Acme on Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 25 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $288 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.