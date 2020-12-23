Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Paterson Man, 19, Shot In Head Critical
News

WINNER: Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lodi Mini Market on Terhune Avenue in Lodi.
Lodi Mini Market on Terhune Avenue in Lodi. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket winning $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Lodi Mini Market on Terhune Avenue in Lodi.

The winning numbers were: 29, 53, 56, 59, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 24 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. 

Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 40,464 other New Jersey players took home $150,906 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.