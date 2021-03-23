Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $935K Sold In Passaic County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Utopia Deli
Utopia Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

A delicatessen in Passaic County has sold another winning New Jersey lottery ticket.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $935,897 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 16, 18, 21, 31, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The retailer, Utopia Deli (Jackpocket) will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. 

The deli utilizes a mobile app called Jackpocket, which has reported several big lottery wins in recent months.

The deli is located at 355 Warwick Turnpike in  Hewitt.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.