One lucky ticket matched all five numbers winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Sunday, Aug. 28, drawing.

The top prize was worth $202,709.

The winning numbers were: 08, 11, 24, 32 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34173, 3617 Route 9 North, Old Bridge in Middlesex County.

