WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Takes Home $845K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, August 25, drawing.

The winning ticket was worth $845,256.

The winning numbers were: 17, 21, 24, 35 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Iconic Energy, 753 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading in Middlesex County.

