One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to win the $141,517 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, state Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 08, 14, 35, 37, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store, 3193 Washington Road, Parlin in Middlesex County.

