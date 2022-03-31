WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $999K

A lucky Jersey Cash 5 player took home nearly $1 million in the latest drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket worth $999,965 matched all five numbers drawn winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Wednesday, March 30, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 09, 11, 24, 26, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

That ticket was sold at Ali’s Liquor Warehouse, 642 State Street, Perth Amboy in Middlesex County.

