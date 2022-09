One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #11429, 107 Cedar Ln., Teaneck in Bergen County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.