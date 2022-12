One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $195,434 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Monday, Dec. 5.

The winning numbers were: 10, 11, 18, 28 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Pantry 1 Food Mart, 4040 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken in Camden County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.