Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Popular Food Network Kosher Deli Chef From Teaneck Charged With Teen Sex Assaults
News

WINNER: Central Jersey Lottery Player Takes Home $1K Daily For Life

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven in Edison
7-Eleven in Edison Photo Credit: Google Maps

One New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket won the $1,000 a day for life grand prize, state officials said. 

The ticket matched the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn for the Wednesday, March 16, drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #34591, 592 Amboy Ave., Edison in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 16, drawing were: 10, 11, 13, 26 and 29. The Cash Ball was: 04. 

Additionally, three players matched four white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.