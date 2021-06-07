WINNER: Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $265K In South Jersey

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn Saturday in South Jersey,
The state lottery winner in Atlantic County will take home $265,520, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
Saturday's winning numbers were: 14, 27, 31, 44, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
That winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #24422, 2930 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.
