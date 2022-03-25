WINNER: $3M Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold At South Jersey Liquor Store

A scratch-off New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at a liquor store in South Jersey, state officials said.

The third time's the charm for the lucky Lottery player who bought two winning tickets for lesser dollar prizes earlier in the day.

He bought a coffee and a $50 winning scratch-off. He bought another ticket that was a $100 winner.

Later that day, he stopped by a liquor store while running errands and decided, “Why not? I’m on a lucky streak…” grabbing one more ticket titled "$3,000,000 Ultimate Riches."

Having already had his fill of slowly scratching and uncovering numbers for the day, he opted to just scratch the barcode on the ticket and scan it.

He swiped the ticket under the scanner and read the resulting readout: "See Clerk." The clerk checked the ticket as well and told the winner that he had a big prize on the ticket.

The third lucky ticket was purchased at Rancocas Wine and Spirits, 315 Rancocas Road., Mount Holly in Burlington County.

Honoring the winner's anonymity, Lottery officials did not release any identifying details about the player.

