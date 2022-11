Winner! A $399,061 Fast Play lottery ticket was sold at a Bergen County gas station.

The ticket was for the $20 Cash Fast Play game and won 100% of the Progressive Jackpot for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold at Speedway at 565 Route 17 South in Paramus, Bergen County.

