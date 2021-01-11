WINNER: $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold At New Jersey Bagel Shop

Someone in New Jersey is out there feeling like a million bucks.

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket from the Friday, Jan. 8 Mega Millions drawing was sold at a Camden County bagel shop.

The ticket, winning the $1 million prize, was purchased from Jersey Bagel & Food Mart, 609 Sicklerville Road, in Sicklerville.

The winning numbers were 03, 06, 16, 18, and 58. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Burlington County ($20,000): 130 Food Mart, 2900 Route 130 North, Delran;

Camden County ($10,000): Eagle Food Market, 301 East Browning Rd., Bellmawr; and,

Ocean County ($10,000): 7-Eleven #26266, 1741 Hooper Ave., Toms River.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 125 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Seventeen of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 141,828 other New Jersey players took home $553,710 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The $600 million jackpot drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12. If won, it would be the 4th-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $442.4 million.

