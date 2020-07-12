WINNER: $10K Lottery Ticket Sold In Paterson

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Paterson.

The ticket from Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at Angel's Rosa Park Food Center.

The winning numbers were 03, 19, 24, 44, and 50. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 21 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,500.

Moreover, 35,034 other New Jersey players took home $156,476 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

