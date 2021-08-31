Contact Us
WINNER: $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey

Morganville Exxon on Route 79 in Morganville Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Someone in New Jersey is $1 million richer.

The third-tier prizewinning Powerball ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold at Morganville Exxon on Route 79 in Morganville (Monmouth County), lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were : 03, 15, 45, 51, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 08. The Power Play was 2X. 

More than 21,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $107,463 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

Meanwhile, the winning numbers for the Double Play drawing were 18, 27, 42, 43, and 47. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 13.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $345 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10:59 p.m.

