‘Win-Win’: New Hackensack Police Pact Boasts Changes Aimed At Boosting Growing Prestige

A new contract secured by the union representing more than 100 Hackensack police officers gives them a 2.75% pay bump and revises their work schedule for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Officers will move to 12-hour work tours, from what had been 11 hours, under the five-year deal collectively bargained between the city and New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association's Local #9.

They’ll work alternately for 16 days of 8-day shifts, followed by 16 days of 8-night shifts, or vice versa -- with critically consistent starting and finishing times.

At the same time, “major modifications” to the employee healthcare plan have produced what city officials are touting as “substantial” savings for taxpayers over the life of the contract without sacrificing coverage or quality of care.

Mayor John Labrosse called the new agreement, which takes effect July 1, “a win-win for the city and our police department.”

The new schedule, Labrosse said, “will help keep officers safe and healthy by maintaining consistent start times/end times” and will improve community relations.

“Residents will see their officers out in the community consistently throughout their day and night,” the mayor said. “[They] will be able to get to know their patrol officer and their schedule, allowing our residents and officers to develop close personal and trusting relationships."

It’s yet another plus for Hackensack’s finest.

Unlike in many other cities, relations between the police and community in Hackensack have generally been good.

A comprehensive review found use-of-force complaints declining in recent years, Labrosse said. The city has also bought 120 body cameras for its officers – one of only 15 municipalities in Bergen County to get them so far.

The Mayor and Council formally approved the new deal at a public meeting Tuesday night.

