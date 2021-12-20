Will TSA Unwrap Your Christmas Gifts? Here’s What Flyers Should Know

Before you try bringing gift-wrapped presents or your favorite food to the airport on your way to a holiday visit, you might want to check these TSA dos and don’ts.

ATTENTION WRAP ARTISTS: You can save yourself a ton of grief by packing gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, the Transportation Security Administration says.

“If a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. “If the is in a bag or a box, it is simple to look at the item to resolve the alarm.”

NOT ALL SNOW GLOBES ARE EQUAL: Bringing a snow globe that’s smaller than a tennis ball (less than 3.4 oz)? You can carry it on. Larger than a tennis ball (more than 3.4 oz)? Gotta check it.

FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD: The 3.4-ounce rule also applies to anything you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour. Over the limit gets checked, under can be carried on.

Food ordinarily requires additional security screening, so save yourself the grief and remove it from a carry-on bag and put it in the bin. TIP: Transparent zip-locking bags are extremely helpful.

“If you need to keep items cold during your trip, ice packs are permissible," Farbstein said. "But they must be frozen solid and not melted when they go through security screening.”

The TSA says you can bring these through an airport security checkpoint:

Fruitcake;

Cookies, cake, pies;

Chocolates;

Candy canes;

Fruit and nut baskets;

Spices;

Ham (frozen or cooked).

These should be carefully packed in checked luggage, the TSA says:

Egg nog;

Champagne, wine, sparkling apple cider;

Cranberry sauce. (homemade or store-bought) are spreadable, so check them;

Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought) are spreadable, so best to check them;

Maple syrup.

TSA also has a handy guide: “What Can I Bring?” (tsa.gov)

Check it out before you fly.

