WILD WEST: Three Wounded In Back-To-Back-To-Back Paterson Shootings

UPDATE: A man was shot in the chest on a Paterson street early Saturday, the morning after two others were wounded in separate shootings within one hour of each other.

A 30-year-old delivery man was shot during an apparent robbery on East 23rd Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

He was brought to Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, she said.

The second victim, a 40-year-old city man, wasn't so fortunate.

He was in critical condition at St. Joe's after being shot multiple times across town outside the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street around 11:30 p.m., the prosecutor said.

The victim of yet another shooting arrived at St. Joe’s with a gunshot wound in the chest Saturday morning, responders said.

He’d apparently been shot on Park Avenue near Carroll Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.

More details were expected from authorities sometime Saturday.

City police were investigating the shootings under the auspices of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, assisted by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.