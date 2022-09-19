Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU

Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said.

The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began pursuing it around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, they said.

Fair Lawn and Paramus police chased the vehicle eastbound into Hackensack, where city police and their colleagues from River Edge joined in.

Teaneck police headed to the scene after the Audi collided with a civilian's vehicle on eastbound Route 4 at River Road in Teaneck.

Paramus police remained with that vehicle as the suspects exited the highway onto southbound River Road with other units in pursuit. Victims' conditions couldn't immediately be determined late Monday.

River Edge police reported finding the Audi empty in a parking lot at nearby FDU.

The suspects were nabbed moments later at the Spirit Bridge, a pedestrian span over the Hackensack River that links FDU's Teaneck and Hackensack campuses.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.