WILD ONE: Jeep Hits Three Homes, Rolls, Lands Sideways, Driver Survives: Hasbrouck Heights PD

A 46-year-old driver from Lodi survived what responders called a "wild" crash Thursday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights.

Her Jeep veered off the road, hit three homes, then rolled and landed on its side in a private Passaic Avenue driveway off Wood Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Hasbrouck Heights Police Lt. John Behr said.

Borough police officers assisted the driver from the vehicle before she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the lieutenant said weren't life-threatening.

There were no aggravating factors in the crash -- no pursuit or substance influence -- "just careless driving," for which she received a summons, Behr said.

Borough firefighters assisted, he said.

Tony Greco took the photos.

