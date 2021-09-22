WILD CHASE: NJ Route 287 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Two In Custody On NY State Thruway

A stolen car chase that began in Wayne and continued through Bergen County on Wednesday ended in a crash and the capture of two suspects on the New York State Thruway nearly 40 miles away, authorities confirmed.

Wayne police began pursuing the Hyundai sedan, reported stolen out of Harrison, onto Route 287 around 3 p.m.

Units from Franklin Lakes, Mahwah and Pompton Lakes were among the police who joined in, along with their New York State Police colleagues, as the Hyundai sped across the state line and onto northbound the Thruway (Route 87).

At one point, responders said, it appeared the driver tried to ram a police vehicle.

The sedan eventually crashed just north of the Harriman exit a half-hour or so after the pursuit began, they said.

State troopers took both the driver, from Trenton, and his passenger into custody. One was carrying a knife and both had heroin and crack in the car, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

CHECK BACK FOR FULL DETAILS THURS MORNING

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.