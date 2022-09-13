Whoopsie: Fleeing Scooter Rider Trying To Evade Officer Pulls Into Moonachie Police HQ

A North Bergen man being chased by a Moonachie officer apparently didn’t realize where he was headed when he pulled into – of all places – the parking lot at police headquarters.

Eudy Guareno-Abreu, 32, was speeding and crossing the double yellow line to pass several vehicles on an electric scooter on Moonachie Road when Officer Sean Mulligan activated his emergency lights and siren and began pursuing him, Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

Seeing him, Guareno-Abreu pulled a U-turn, began passing vehicles on the right and took a left onto East Park Street, the chief said.

Then he headed down Molinari Street and into the parking lot at Moonachie police headquarters, he said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Rose and Detective John Bussanich were outside assisting a resident when Guareno-Abreu came barreling in, Behrens said.

The speeding scooter rider ignored their commands to stop, heading toward the detectives, before he ended up in a restricted area, the chief said.

“Seeing that he could not go any further, Guareno-Abreu turned around and drove at the detectives again,” Behrens said.

Then he fell off.

Guareno-Abreu was seized after a brief struggle and charged with several counts of resisting arrest, as well as attempted aggravated assault and obstruction. He also received several traffic summonses, the chief said.

Guareno-Abreu, who also had an outstanding warrant out of Palisades Park, was sent to the Bergen County Jail. Records show a Superior Court judge in Hackensack then released him, with conditions, under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

