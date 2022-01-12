Whole Lotta Lettuce: Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 80

A tractor-trailer driver hauling a full load of lettuce was hospitalized after his rig crashed overnight Wednesday on Route 80.

Two occupants of a sedan involved in the crash bailed out and fled after the 2 a.m. mishap on the highway's eastbound side near Exit 65 in Hackensack, responders said.

The cab of the tractor-trailer landed on the divider. It took two ABC Towing wreckers on either side of Route 80 to right and remove it.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The other vehicle was impounded.

Hackensack firefighters, New Jersey State Police and the state Department of Transportation also responded. State Police are investigating.

The crash initially closed both eastbound and westbound express lanes, along with multiple local lanes. Both sides were finally fully reopened around 9 a.m.

