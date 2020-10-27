Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three Hospitalized In Intense Norwood Crash
News

Who Shot Unidentified Man Found Dead On Banks Of Passaic River?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Pennington Park, Paterson
Pennington Park, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Investigators were trying to identify a man found shot dead in a park in Paterson over the weekend.

The victim’s body was found along the banks of the Passaic River in Pennington Park shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

He’d been shot more than once, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief release.

They didn't say whether a gun was found at the scene.

The New Jersey State Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine how the man was killed – and, authorities hope, who he is.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.