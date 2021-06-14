WHO IS HE? Unidentified Man Struck, Killed on Route 3

UPDATE: Authorities turned to the public for help identifying a man who they confirmed Monday was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Route 3 over the weekend.

Police found the body on the eastbound highway outside Clifton Commons shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in an officials statement.

The officers were responding to calls of debris in the roadway, law enforcement sources said.

"It's unusual, to say the least," one said. "At no point did anyone report seeing a body. Apparently, no one realized what it was."

Once police arrived and traffic slowed considerably, it became clearer to passing motorists.

An investigation that has so included an autopsy determined that the victim was struck.

What wasn't clear was how long the body was there.

The victim also has yet to be identified, authorities said,

Valdes asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help the vehicle or driver contact her tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Or contact the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at 973-470-5908.

