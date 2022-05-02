WHO IS HE? Police Try To ID Man Found Shot Dead Behind Paterson Library

Authorities were trying to identify a man found shot dead in the street behind the Paterson public library.

Responding officers found the body on Van Houten Avenue between the library and the Edward W. Kilpatrick School shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Investigators were seeking witnesses who could help identify the man and whoever shot him.

They asked that anyone who might have seen something or has helpful information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

