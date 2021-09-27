Contact Us
News

'White Privilege': Political Operative Accused Of Trashing Teaneck Board Of Ed Candidate's Sign

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Nathan S. Smalls posted the images on Facebook.
A community activist recorded images of what he said was a political operative literally trashing a school board election campaign sign at a Teaneck restaurant.

Nathan Smalls posted took to Facebook to post the images, which became the subject of a complaint filed with police by one of the aggrieved candidates.

Police are investigating the allegation against Gina Gerszberg, who is a part of the leadership team on the Teaneck Democratic Municipal Committee, township Councilman Michael Pagan said Monday.

Gerszberg is “a prominent member of the Teaneck political community and a vocal supporter of Victoria Fisher for Board of Education,” Pagan said.

A message was left Monday for Gerszberg after she couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The lawn sign folded and tossed into the trash outside the Golden Grill restaurant on Queen Anne Road on Sunday is for Greene and candidate and Yassine Elkaryani in the Nov. 2 election.

“It was reported that she double parked her white Mercedes only to come in and not only take my sign down but to carelessly shove it in the garbage, and then take a picture of her dirty work,” Greene said. “This is the epitome of white privilege.

““In a community which says that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ it saddens me to have seen the pictures of Teaneck Democratic Committee Secretary Gina Gerzberg aggressively come into a traditional African American restaurant and tear down the political sign of myself, an African American, and a Muslim American,” he added.  

