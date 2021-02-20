Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

White Castle Run: Paterson PD Seize 2 Handguns, Driver, Two Passengers

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: PATERSON PD

Paterson police responding to a call of armed suspects at the White Castle early Saturday nabbed three men and seized a pair of 9mm handguns.

Officers carefully approached a gray Acura with tinted windows and a temporary license plate in the parking lot of the Broadway fast-food restaurant shortly after 7:30 a.m., city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The doors popped open and two of the occupants got out and ran, Speziale said.

One of them – identified as Javier Atiliano, 21 – tossed a loaded Smith & Wesson as he ran before he was captured on Broadway, the director said.

The other -- Niair Lane, 25 – was chased down Straight Street before he was caught on Van Houten Street, Speziale said.

The driver -- Winston Saravia-Ariadela, 28 – surrendered at the scene, he said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found another Smith & Wesson handgun, the director.

All three men were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court on various weapons possession charges, as well as having an illegal high-capacity (30-round) magazine.

Atiliano and Lane also were charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

The vehicle was impounded and the weapons sent to New Jersey State Police for testing to determine whether they may have been used in crimes.

