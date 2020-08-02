Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Help Sought Finding Missing Man From Family Of Bergen First Responders
News

Where Is Jersey Mike's Newest NJ Shop? What Day Does It Open? What Time? Are You Going?

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jersey Mike's Subs, 300 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff
Jersey Mike's Subs, 300 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Bradford Fritts and Steve Korman opened their first Jersey Mike's Subs franchise in Ramsey a little over five years ago, followed by Ridgewood and Montvale.

Now they're opening another.

The shop will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 300 Godwin Avenue in Wyckoff, across from the Boulder Run and CVS shopping centers off Franklin Avenue.

North Jersey oldtimers can remember the original Jersey Mike's , a Shore magnet founded in Point Pleasant Beach in 1956.

Now it's the nation's fastest-growing sandwich chain, with shops in Fort Lee, Wayne, Fair Lawn, Paramus, Rochelle Park, Hoboken, Secaucus, East Rutherford, Kearny, Newark, Bayonne and hundreds more locations in New Jersey and nationwide -- even at Yankee Stadium.

Fritts and Korman are offering special fundraising coupon to customers who want to make a minimum $2 contribution to the CAM Foundation in exchange for a free regular sub from Wednesday through Sunday.

The CAM Foundation was established by Rob and Christina Hyman of Wyckoff in honor of their daughter, Cam, who has a rare disease that primarily affects the brain and spinal cord.

"The resilience and the strength of the Hyman family is inspiring to not only the town of Wyckoff but to the greater Jersey Mike's community," Fritts said. "We hope this small contribution goes a long way."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.