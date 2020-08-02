Where Is Jersey Mike's Newest NJ Shop? What Day Does It Open? What Time? Are You Going?

Bradford Fritts and Steve Korman opened their first Jersey Mike's Subs franchise in Ramsey a little over five years ago, followed by Ridgewood and Montvale.

Now they're opening another.

The shop will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 300 Godwin Avenue in Wyckoff, across from the Boulder Run and CVS shopping centers off Franklin Avenue.

North Jersey oldtimers can remember the original Jersey Mike's , a Shore magnet founded in Point Pleasant Beach in 1956.

Now it's the nation's fastest-growing sandwich chain, with shops in Fort Lee, Wayne, Fair Lawn, Paramus, Rochelle Park, Hoboken, Secaucus, East Rutherford, Kearny, Newark, Bayonne and hundreds more locations in New Jersey and nationwide -- even at Yankee Stadium.

Fritts and Korman are offering special fundraising coupon to customers who want to make a minimum $2 contribution to the CAM Foundation in exchange for a free regular sub from Wednesday through Sunday.

The CAM Foundation was established by Rob and Christina Hyman of Wyckoff in honor of their daughter, Cam, who has a rare disease that primarily affects the brain and spinal cord.

"The resilience and the strength of the Hyman family is inspiring to not only the town of Wyckoff but to the greater Jersey Mike's community," Fritts said. "We hope this small contribution goes a long way."

