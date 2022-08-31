Where Did He Hide That Key? Ex-Con Had Loaded Gun In Locked Vehicle, Wayne Police Say

Wayne police who frisked a wanted ex-con after he surrendered at headquarters couldn't find the key they needed to search his vehicle for a gun they believed he was carrying.

It wasn't in the convict's pockets, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

It wasn't in the holding cell -- although police did find the key ring there, he said.

Told they’d have to strip search him, Alphonzo C. Jackson, 27, of Wayne, admitted hiding it, the captain said.

Authorities leave it to you to guess where.

Police subsequently found a 9mm Glock 19 handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine in the vehicle, Daly said Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Detectives who knew of Jackson's criminal history got a warrant and began looking for him after a tipster showed them a cellphone photo of him brandishing the gun, the captain said.

Family members finally reached out and got Jackson to turn himself in, Daly said.

It became evident that he was “concealing the vehicle key somewhere on his body” after it couldn’t be located among Jackson’s personal property, the captain said.

Jackson remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various weapons offenses – among them, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon – and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

