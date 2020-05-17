When Nature Calls: Restrooms Have Reopened In These NJ Parks

New Jersey's park service has begun reopening restrooms.
The restrooms below have been reopened while rest will begin reopening next week. Masks must be worn inside of the restrooms.
Some county and municipal parks have begun reopening their restrooms, too.
The following are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the exception of Island Beach State Park’s restroom, which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Liberty State Park’s restroom which is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Allaire State Park: Main Parking lot restroom
- Brendan T Byrne State Forest: Pakim Pond
- Cape May Point State Park: Visitor Center
- Cheesequake State Park: Sandpit, lakeside
- Fort Mott State Park: Picnic Grove
- High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial: Beach parking lot
- Hopatcong State Park: Main parking lot
- Island Beach State Park: Swimming area 1
- Jenny Jump State Forest: Notch parking lot
- Kittatinny Valley State Park: Lake Aeroflex parking lot
- Official: Liberty State Park: portable toilets lots 4 and 8, admin buildings in lots 4 and 8
- Ringwood State Park: Ringwood Manor/Skylands Carriage House
- Round Valley Recreation Area: East and West parking lots
- Stokes State Forest: Lake Ocquittunk and park office
- Swartswood State Park: Swartswood Beach
- Voorhees State Park: Main office
- Waterloo Village Historic Site: Comfort station
- Wawayanda State Park: Park office
- Worthington State Forest: Park office
These parks will begin reopening restroom facilities this week:
- Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
- Bass River State Forest
- Belleplain State Forest
- Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park
- Double Trouble State Park
- Forked River State Marina
- Hacklebarney State Park
- Leonardo State Marina
- Monmouth Battlefield State Park
- Twin Lights Historic Site
- Spruce Run Recreation Area
- Stephens State Park
- Parvin State Park
- Princeton Battlefield State Park
- Washington Crossing State Park
- Wharton State Forest
Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the ban on keeping park-goers out of restrooms earlier this week, nearly three weeks after he allowed for the reopening of parks.
