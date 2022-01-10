What's In Your Bag? Atlantic City International Airport Makes TSA Top 10 List Of Unusual Cargo

Atlantic City International Airport made it into the Transportation Security Administration’s "Top 10" List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2021.

TSA released the list in an online video it posted on the federal agency’s Twitter account.

On Sept. 4, 2021, the security team at Atlantic City's airport detected six bullets that a traveler had artfully concealed inside a stick of deodorant.

Bullets are not permitted to be carried through a security checkpoint.

"It was a creative attempt to subvert security, but of course, an X-ray machine can detect bullets," the TSA said in a news release.

The item triggered an alarm, alerting the TSA officers to take a closer look.

