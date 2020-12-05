Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
What Shortage? Washington Township Firefighters Have Plenty Of Christmas Trees For Sale

Jerry DeMarco
The masked-up Washington Township smoke eaters will also provide the twine and muscle to make sure your tree is loaded properly onto your vehicle.
During a season when fewer Christmas trees than usual are available, you might find some comfort and joy in Washington Township, where the local firefighters have a wide assortment to choose from.

A widespread shortage is partly a result of COVID and mostly a function of the economy: Farmers planted fewer trees a decade or so ago, when relatively low sales during a national recession reduced the available space.

That means not only fewer trees this Christmas season but fewer stands selling them.

Leave it to firefighters to come to the rescue.

Washington Township’s smoke eaters boast a wide variety of tannenbaum during their COVID-safe fundraiser at Memorial Field on Pascack Road.

You can pick from dense, traditional Balsam or strong-branched Frasers up to 12 feet tall – or, if you prefer, a much smaller “Charlie Brown” number.

Also available are wreaths (1-5 feet), grave blankets and other Christmas accessories — along with plenty of netting and twine — as well as metal tree stands and disposal skirts.

And the firefighters won’t hose you (get it?).

Prices range from $150 to $250.

This is the 57th year for the 100% volunteer company, which serves the township and neighboring communities through mutual aid agreements.

“We have been hit extraordinarily hard this year with fundraising,” Chief Kevin Zitko said. “Almost all of our annual fund raisers have had to be cancelled. Any support or donations is greatly appreciated.”

The masked-up firefighters will also provide the muscle to make sure your tree is loaded properly onto your vehicle.

Just be sure to remember to wear yours.

NOTE: Parking is available in the lot on Pascack Road or on School Street, adjacent to the field.

QUESTIONS/MORE INFO: Township of Washington Volunteer Fire Dept

