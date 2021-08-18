What Caused Stubborn Ridgewood Garbage Truck Fire?

Authorities were investigating the cause of a stubborn garbage truck fire Wednesday morning in Ridgewood.

Holes had to be cut to ventilate the village Solid Waste Services truck and get to all of the flames during the incident on Sherman Place around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Ridgewood police and Fire Prevention Bureau members were trying to determine whether a property owner knowingly left highly flammable materials at the curb.

Ridgewood firefighters doused the stubborn blaze. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Ridgewood firefighters doused the stubborn blaze. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.