What Caused Stubborn Ridgewood Garbage Truck Fire?

Jerry DeMarco
Sherman Place, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Holes are cut into the Village of Ridgewood Solid Waste Services truck. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Authorities were investigating the cause of a stubborn garbage truck fire Wednesday morning in Ridgewood.

Holes had to be cut to ventilate the village Solid Waste Services truck and get to all of the flames during the incident on Sherman Place around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Ridgewood police and Fire Prevention Bureau members were trying to determine whether a property owner knowingly left highly flammable materials at the curb.

Ridgewood firefighters doused the stubborn blaze.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

