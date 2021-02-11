Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker Seriously Injured In Explosion At Machining Plant Off Route 287
News

Westwood Mechanic's Hand Crushed In Park Ridge Auto Repair Shop Accident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Z Star Park Ridge Auto Repair
Z Star Park Ridge Auto Repair Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A mechanic from Westwood had his hand crushed in a Thursday morning accident at a Park Ridge auto repair shop, authorities said.

The 61-year-old employee was working on a vehicle Z Star Park Ridge Auto Repair at Kinderkamack Road and Park Avenue when his right hand was crushed between the motor and its mount shortly after 10:30 a.m., Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said.

Another worker freed him and Officer David DiGregorio administered first aid before the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said.

******

ALSO SEE: A medical chopper was summoned after an employee was severely burned in an explosion Thursday morning at a machining company in Oakland that makes firearms, among other products.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/news/worker-seriously-injured-in-explosion-at-machining-plant-off-route-287/803148/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.