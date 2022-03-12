Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Efforts To Find Kidney For North Jersey Grandma Intensify
News

West Point Cadets ID'd As Six Spring Breakers Who Overdosed, Report Says

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
West Point
West Point Photo Credit: Wikipedia/USMA Public Affairs Office

Six cadets from the US Military Academy at West Point have been identified as the college students on spring break in Florida who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to a new report.

Two of the Cadets are in critical condition, NBC Miami reported late Friday afternoon, March 11.

The spring breakers were found inside a vacation rental home in Florida after using cocaine that was laced with fentanyl, leaving one in critical condition in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.  

One of the six has been treated and released from the hospital, the report said. The Cadets are all in their early 20s, according to NBC Miami.

Click here to read the NBC Miami report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.