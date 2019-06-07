Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hasbrouck Heights Internist From Glen Rock, 67, Charged With Sex Assault
News

West Point Cadet Killed In Crash ID'd As Former West Orange Football Star, 22

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Christopher "CJ" Morgan of West Orange, 22.
Christopher "CJ" Morgan of West Orange, 22. Photo Credit: West Point Military Academy

The West Point cadet killed after a truck overturned has been identified as a 22-year-old former football standout from West Orange.

Christopher "CJ" Morgan died and 21 other cadets were injured after the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) overturned at the intersection of Route 293 and the Camp Natural Bridge training site around 6:45 Thursday morning.

Morgan was a law and legal studies major as well and standout member of the Army wrestling team. He was set to graduate with the Class of 2020.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all," said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy.

" The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

The cadet's wrestling coach Kevin Ward mourned him in a statement.

"We are devastated by the news of Chris’ passing," Ward said.

"He was a talented, hardworking and determined athlete who loved his sport. Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him.

"He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.