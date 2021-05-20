West Milford Man, Underage NY Boy Exchanged Sexual Videos, Photos, Indictment Charges

A Passaic County man who’s been jailed since last summer was indicted by a grand jury that said he exchanged sexually explicit videos and photos with a boy as he pursued an in-person meeting, authorities announced Thursday.

New York State Police alerted detectives from Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Tekanand V. Singh, 29, of West Milford after they said they learned that he’d been communicating with the boy online.

“During the course of their exchange, [Singh] directed the victim to send him sexually explicit images and videos,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

“He further requested the victim engage in sexual acts, which he instructed should be recorded and sent to him,” the prosecutor said.

Singh sent the child images of himself, among other obscene material, while having online conversations “in an attempt to meet in person,” Valdes said.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office, along with West Milford police, led to Singh’s arrest last July.

A grand jury in Paterson returned an indictment charging Singh with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, luring and coercion, as well as manufacturing, distributing and maintaining child pornography and child endangerment, Valdes announced Thursday.

A first appearance on the indictment in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson was being scheduled.

