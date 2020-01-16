WEEKEND STORM: 2 To 6 Inches Of Snow Forecast Across North Jersey

A winter storm headed to New Jersey this weekend could drop between two and six inches of snow on the northern part of the state, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The NWS issued a wind advisory for most of the region until 10 p.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible. Some flurries are expected at night but Friday will be mostly sunny, and temperatures in the mid 20s and low 30s.

Snow on Saturday will begin to fall just before 4 p.m., with one to three inches expected in eastern Union, eastern Essex, eastern Passaic, most of Bergen and all of Hudson County.

Four to six inches were being forecast in western Essex, northwestern Union and western Passaic counties.

Morris, Sussex and Hunterdon counties are expected to get three to four inches, while Warren County could get the most -- between four and six inches, the NWS says.

Some parts of the state could get as much as six inches of snow. National Weather Service

Snow will likely turn to rain or sleet overnight Saturday, with a chance of snow possible Sunday morning in the northernmost parts of the state.

