WEATHER WHOAS: Bus Slams Into NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza

No passengers were aboard a New Jersey Transit bus that slammed into an NJ Turnpike toll plaza as snow began falling heavily Thursday morning, authorities said.

It was one of nearly 100 crashes and several dozen assist calls that brought State Police troopers on roadways across New Jersey.

The driver escaped serious injuries when the #113 bus slammed into the plaza heading west on Route 78 in Newark shortly before 7:30 a.m., NJ Transit's Kate Thompson said.

Another vehicle was involved but with no injuries, she said.

A tow truck was awaited.

Towers were out in force as the storm -- expected to do its worst damage before noon -- got rollin.'

Statewide, New Jersey was looking at 8 or so inches over the course of the downfall, which was expected to eventually include sleet and rain from the south and not end until early Friday.

NJ Transit warned riders to check schedules online and on social media and to be sure to leave more than enough extra travel time.

Early on, signal problems caused delays of up to a half-hour on the Northeast Corridor line. No trouble was reported by PATH.

Newark Airport had 163 flights cancelled, with initial arrival and departure delays beginning at 15 minutes. Both numbers were expected to increase as the storm intensified.

Commercial traffic was prohibited on Routes 78, 80, 195, 280, 287 and a stretch of Route 295. All systems were still go -- with decreased speeds -- on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

